Lineup For Tonight’s A&E WWE Programming Block: Stone Cold Takes on America, More
May 21, 2023
Tonight’s WWE programming block on A&E features a new episode of Stone Cold Takes on America and more. The weekly Sunday night block features the following:
7 PM ET/PT: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Jerry “The King” Lawler
8 PM ET/PT: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: “Macho Man” Randy Savage
9 PM ET/PT: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Bret “Hitman” Hart (Premiere)
10 PM ET/PT: Stone Cold Takes on America: “Wedding Crusher” (Premiere)
11:05 PM ET/PT: WWE’Stone Cold Takes on America: “The Fast Food and the Furious”