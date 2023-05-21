Lineup For Tonight’s A&E WWE Programming Block: Stone Cold Takes on America, More

Tonight’s WWE programming block on A&E features a new episode of Stone Cold Takes on America and more. The weekly Sunday night block features the following:

7 PM ET/PT: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Jerry “The King” Lawler

8 PM ET/PT: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: “Macho Man” Randy Savage

9 PM ET/PT: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Bret “Hitman” Hart (Premiere)

10 PM ET/PT: Stone Cold Takes on America: “Wedding Crusher” (Premiere)

11:05 PM ET/PT: WWE’Stone Cold Takes on America: “The Fast Food and the Furious”