Lineup For Tonight’s A&E WWE Programming Block: The Iron Sheik & More

April 16, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Biography: WWE Legends A&E Image Credit: A&E

Tonight’s WWE programming block on A&E features a Biography: WWE Legends episode on The Iron Sheik and more. The weekly Sunday night block features the following:

6 PM ET/PT: Biography: WrestleMania 1
8 PM ET/PT: Biography: The Iron Sheik (Premiere)
10 PM ET/PT: WWE Rivals: Hulk Hogan vs. Rowdy Roddy Piper (Premiere)
11 PM ET/PT: WWE Rivals: Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant

