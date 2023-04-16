Lineup For Tonight’s A&E WWE Programming Block: The Iron Sheik & More

Tonight’s WWE programming block on A&E features a Biography: WWE Legends episode on The Iron Sheik and more. The weekly Sunday night block features the following:

6 PM ET/PT: Biography: WrestleMania 1

8 PM ET/PT: Biography: The Iron Sheik (Premiere)

10 PM ET/PT: WWE Rivals: Hulk Hogan vs. Rowdy Roddy Piper (Premiere)

11 PM ET/PT: WWE Rivals: Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant