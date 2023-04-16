wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s A&E WWE Programming Block: The Iron Sheik & More
April 16, 2023 | Posted by
Tonight’s WWE programming block on A&E features a Biography: WWE Legends episode on The Iron Sheik and more. The weekly Sunday night block features the following:
6 PM ET/PT: Biography: WrestleMania 1
8 PM ET/PT: Biography: The Iron Sheik (Premiere)
10 PM ET/PT: WWE Rivals: Hulk Hogan vs. Rowdy Roddy Piper (Premiere)
11 PM ET/PT: WWE Rivals: Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant
More Trending Stories
- Note on AEW Saturday Show and How It Relates To A Possible CM Punk Return (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Cash Wheeler Defends Dax Harwood, Comments On AEW Locker Room
- Brandon Cutler Tweets Agreement That ‘CM Punk Is Gaslighting AEW’
- Bruce Prichard On If Edge Refused To End Undertaker’s Streak, Floyd Mayweather Being Booked As a Babyface