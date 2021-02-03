Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Beach Break, WWE NXT and MLW Fusion

Tonight will be a big Wednesday night for wrestling, as AEW will present their Beach Break episode of Dynamite, against an episode of NXT that includes Edge. MLW will also have a new episode of Fusion with the tag team titles on the line. That episode will feature:

* Jordan Oliver vs. a member of Sentai Death Squad

* Baklei Brawl: Alex Hammerstone vs. Mads Krügger

* World Tag Team Championship: Los Parks (c) vs. TJP & Bu Ku Dao

* Azteca Underground’s public negations to acquire a promotion

* “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Alicia Atout, the Von Erichs and more!

NXT will include:

* Edge to make an appearance

* NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Santos Escobar (c) vs. Curt Stallion

* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Quarterfinals: The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole & Roderick Strong) vs. Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher

* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Quarterfinals: Lucha House Party vs. Legado del Fantasma

* Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Quarterfinals: Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez vs. Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter

Finally, Beach Break will have the following:

* The wedding of Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford

* Matt Hardy & Hangman Page vs. Chaos Project

* Dr. Britt Baker DMD vs. Thunder Rosa

* Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Jon Moxley, PAC and Rey Fenix

* Lumberjack Match: Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston

* Tag Team Battle Royal for a shot at the titles at AEW Revolution: The Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds), The Acclaimed, Dark Order, Santana & Ortiz, Private Party, Top Flight, Jurassic Express, Chris Jericho & MJF, Sammy Guevara & Jake Hager and the Young Bucks (If the Bucks win, they choose their opponents at the PPV)