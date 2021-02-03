wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Beach Break, WWE NXT and MLW Fusion
Tonight will be a big Wednesday night for wrestling, as AEW will present their Beach Break episode of Dynamite, against an episode of NXT that includes Edge. MLW will also have a new episode of Fusion with the tag team titles on the line. That episode will feature:
* Jordan Oliver vs. a member of Sentai Death Squad
* Baklei Brawl: Alex Hammerstone vs. Mads Krügger
* World Tag Team Championship: Los Parks (c) vs. TJP & Bu Ku Dao
* Azteca Underground’s public negations to acquire a promotion
* “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Alicia Atout, the Von Erichs and more!
NXT will include:
* Edge to make an appearance
* NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Santos Escobar (c) vs. Curt Stallion
* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Quarterfinals: The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole & Roderick Strong) vs. Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher
* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Quarterfinals: Lucha House Party vs. Legado del Fantasma
* Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Quarterfinals: Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez vs. Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter
Finally, Beach Break will have the following:
* The wedding of Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford
* Matt Hardy & Hangman Page vs. Chaos Project
* Dr. Britt Baker DMD vs. Thunder Rosa
* Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Jon Moxley, PAC and Rey Fenix
* Lumberjack Match: Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston
* Tag Team Battle Royal for a shot at the titles at AEW Revolution: The Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds), The Acclaimed, Dark Order, Santana & Ortiz, Private Party, Top Flight, Jurassic Express, Chris Jericho & MJF, Sammy Guevara & Jake Hager and the Young Bucks (If the Bucks win, they choose their opponents at the PPV)
