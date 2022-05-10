Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dark, 11 Matches, Former Impact Wrestling Star To Debut

AEW has announced eleven matches for tonight’s AEW Dark episode which will air at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. The episode will feature the debut of former Impact Wrestling star Jake Something. The episode was filmed on May 1 from Orlando, Florida. Check out the full lineup below:

* Kiera Hogan vs. Skye Blue

* Abadon vs. Vicky Dreamboat

* Jay Lethal vs. Jake Something in his debut

* Jora Johl vs. Trip Jordy

* Rohit Raju vs. Adam Priest

* Serpentico vs. Shawn Dean

* Alex Reynolds vs. Jake Manning

* Evil Uno and 10 vs. Tiger Ruas and Cezar Bononi

* The Gunn Club (Austin, Colten) vs. Fly Def (Zack Mason, Warren Johnson)

* Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson vs. Brick City Boyz (Victor Chase, J-Cruz)

* Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo vs. Kevin Knight and The OKC