Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation – Hikaru Shida vs. Emi Sakura

August 29, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dark: Elevation Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation, which streams at 7 PM ET on Youtube. You can find spoilers here.

* Pro Wrestling Wave Regina de Wave Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Emi Sakura
* Julia Hart vs. Arie Alexander
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Andrea Guercio
* Dante Martin vs. Wes Barkley
* Serena Deeb vs. Katie Arquette
* Rush, The Butcher & The Blade vs. Elijah, Zach Nystrom & Chase Oliver
* Matt Hardy vs. RSP
* Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir vs. Queen Aminata & Skye Blue

