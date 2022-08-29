wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation – Hikaru Shida vs. Emi Sakura
All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation, which streams at 7 PM ET on Youtube. You can find spoilers here.
* Pro Wrestling Wave Regina de Wave Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Emi Sakura
* Julia Hart vs. Arie Alexander
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Andrea Guercio
* Dante Martin vs. Wes Barkley
* Serena Deeb vs. Katie Arquette
* Rush, The Butcher & The Blade vs. Elijah, Zach Nystrom & Chase Oliver
* Matt Hardy vs. RSP
* Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir vs. Queen Aminata & Skye Blue
