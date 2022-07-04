Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, which streams on Youtube at 7 PM ET. You can find spoilers for the episode here.

* Anna Jay (w/-1) vs. Megan Myers

* Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta) vs. Isaiah Broner & GPA

* Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh (w/ Sonjay Dutt) vs. Ryan Jones & Cage Alexander

* Anthony Ogogo vs. Project MONIX

* Yuka Sakazaki & Hikaru Shida vs. Laynie Luck & Heather Reckless

* The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds & 10) vs. The Factory (QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo)