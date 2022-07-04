wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation

July 4, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dark: Elevation Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, which streams on Youtube at 7 PM ET. You can find spoilers for the episode here.

* Anna Jay (w/-1) vs. Megan Myers
* Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta) vs. Isaiah Broner & GPA
* Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh (w/ Sonjay Dutt) vs. Ryan Jones & Cage Alexander
* Anthony Ogogo vs. Project MONIX
* Yuka Sakazaki & Hikaru Shida vs. Laynie Luck & Heather Reckless
* The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds & 10) vs. The Factory (QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo)

