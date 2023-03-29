wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Adam Cole Returns
March 29, 2023 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, featuring the in-ring return of Adam Cole. Cole has not wrestled since last year’s Forbidden Door PPV. The lineup includes:
* IWGP US Heavyweight Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jeff Cobb
* AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. The Butcher
* Adam Cole vs. Daniel Garcia
* Matt Hardy vs. Jack Perry
* The Blackpool Combat Club vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys
* Willow Nightingale vs. Ruby Soho
#AEWDynamite is TONIGHT at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork!
Don't miss out on a massive night of action LIVE from St. Louis! pic.twitter.com/cSsl6zTBAe
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 29, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Latest On WWE Sale Rumors, Possible Signs Vince McMahon Is More Involved Now
- Booker T Affirms His Take On CM Punk’s Instagram Comments
- Jon Moxley Responds To CM Punk’s Instagram Post, Reveals He Was Working Without a Contract, Says AEW Has So Much Drama
- Dax Harwood Says FTR Have Made a Decision On Their Future