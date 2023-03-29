Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Adam Cole Returns

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, featuring the in-ring return of Adam Cole. Cole has not wrestled since last year’s Forbidden Door PPV. The lineup includes:

* IWGP US Heavyweight Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jeff Cobb

* AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. The Butcher

* Adam Cole vs. Daniel Garcia

* Matt Hardy vs. Jack Perry

* The Blackpool Combat Club vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys

* Willow Nightingale vs. Ruby Soho