Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: AEW Debuts In Canada

All Elite Wrestling makes its debut in Canada tonight with a new episode of AEW Dynamite from Toronto. The show will feature the following:

* ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship: PAC (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

* Luchasaurus vs. Jungle Boy

* Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter & Britt Baker

* Swerve Strickland vs. Billy Gunn