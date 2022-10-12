wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: AEW Debuts In Canada
October 12, 2022 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling makes its debut in Canada tonight with a new episode of AEW Dynamite from Toronto. The show will feature the following:
* ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bryan Danielson
* AEW All-Atlantic Championship: PAC (c) vs. Orange Cassidy
* Luchasaurus vs. Jungle Boy
* Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter & Britt Baker
* Swerve Strickland vs. Billy Gunn
#AEWDynamite is TOMORROW LIVE at 8/7c on TBS!
–#ROH World Title @IAmJericho (c) v @bryandanielson
–#AEW All-Atlantic Title @BASTARDPAC (c) v @orangecassidy
-Toni Storm+@shidahikaru v Dr @RealBrittBaker+@jmehytr
–@boy_myth_legend v @luchasaurus
–@RealBillyGunn v @swerveconfident pic.twitter.com/fSTl10Vq07
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 12, 2022