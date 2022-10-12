wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: AEW Debuts In Canada

October 12, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite 10-12-22 Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling makes its debut in Canada tonight with a new episode of AEW Dynamite from Toronto. The show will feature the following:

* ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bryan Danielson
* AEW All-Atlantic Championship: PAC (c) vs. Orange Cassidy
* Luchasaurus vs. Jungle Boy
* Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter & Britt Baker
* Swerve Strickland vs. Billy Gunn

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading