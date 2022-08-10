wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: AEW Interim World Title On The Line
All Elite Wrestling will present a special ‘Quake by the Lake’ edition of Dynamite tonight, with the interim World title on the line. The full lineup includes:
* AEW Interim World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Chris Jericho
* AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Madison Rayne
* Coffin Match: Darby Allin vs. Brody King
* Tornado Tag Match: The Lucha Bros vs. Andrade el Idolo & Rush
* Ricky Starks vs. Aaron Solo
* FTR returns
#AEWDynamite #QuakeByTheLake is TONIGHT LIVE at 8/7c on TBS
-AEW World Title: Moxley v Jericho
-Coffin Match: Darby Allin v Brody King
-Tornado Tag: #LuchaBrothers v #LaFaccionIngobernable
-TBS Title: Jade Cargill v Madison Rayne
–#FTR Returns!
-Ricky Starks v Aaron Solo pic.twitter.com/zy5KYNyAux
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 10, 2022
More Trending Stories
- WWE Says It Found Additional $5 Million In Payments Made By Vince McMahon
- Backstage Rumor on Plans for WWE Title Match at Clash at the Castle
- Mark Henry Details Medical Issue That Prevents Him From Returning to the Ring
- Jim Ross Recalls Ron Simmons Winning WCW World Title In 1992, Impact Of Simmons Becoming First Black World Champion