Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: AEW Interim World Title On The Line

All Elite Wrestling will present a special ‘Quake by the Lake’ edition of Dynamite tonight, with the interim World title on the line. The full lineup includes:

* AEW Interim World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Chris Jericho

* AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Madison Rayne

* Coffin Match: Darby Allin vs. Brody King

* Tornado Tag Match: The Lucha Bros vs. Andrade el Idolo & Rush

* Ricky Starks vs. Aaron Solo

* FTR returns