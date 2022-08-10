wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: AEW Interim World Title On The Line

August 10, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a special ‘Quake by the Lake’ edition of Dynamite tonight, with the interim World title on the line. The full lineup includes:

* AEW Interim World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Chris Jericho
* AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Madison Rayne
* Coffin Match: Darby Allin vs. Brody King
* Tornado Tag Match: The Lucha Bros vs. Andrade el Idolo & Rush
* Ricky Starks vs. Aaron Solo
* FTR returns

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading