Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite and NXT

June 24, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
It’s Wednesday, which means brand new episodes of AEW Dynamite and NXT, with the former being the go-home show before Fyter Fest next week. NXT, meanwhile, will have a triple threat title match. That lineup includes:

* NXT North American Championship: Keith Lee (c) vs. Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano
* Karrion Kross vs. Bronson Reed
* Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes

Meanwhile, AEW Dynamite will feature:

* Matt Hardy vs. Santana (fans decide which version of Matt Hardy appears)
* Hikaru Shida in action
* Jon Moxley in action
* Cody press conference
* Lumberjack Match: Luchasaurus vs. Wardlow
* Mr. Brodie Lee & Colt Cabana vs. Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss
* FTR vs. Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall

