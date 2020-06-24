Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite and NXT

It’s Wednesday, which means brand new episodes of AEW Dynamite and NXT, with the former being the go-home show before Fyter Fest next week. NXT, meanwhile, will have a triple threat title match. That lineup includes:

* NXT North American Championship: Keith Lee (c) vs. Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano

* Karrion Kross vs. Bronson Reed

* Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes

Meanwhile, AEW Dynamite will feature:

* Matt Hardy vs. Santana (fans decide which version of Matt Hardy appears)

* Hikaru Shida in action

* Jon Moxley in action

* Cody press conference

* Lumberjack Match: Luchasaurus vs. Wardlow

* Mr. Brodie Lee & Colt Cabana vs. Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss

* FTR vs. Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall