wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite and NXT
June 24, 2020 | Posted by
It’s Wednesday, which means brand new episodes of AEW Dynamite and NXT, with the former being the go-home show before Fyter Fest next week. NXT, meanwhile, will have a triple threat title match. That lineup includes:
* NXT North American Championship: Keith Lee (c) vs. Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano
* Karrion Kross vs. Bronson Reed
* Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes
Meanwhile, AEW Dynamite will feature:
* Matt Hardy vs. Santana (fans decide which version of Matt Hardy appears)
* Hikaru Shida in action
* Jon Moxley in action
* Cody press conference
* Lumberjack Match: Luchasaurus vs. Wardlow
* Mr. Brodie Lee & Colt Cabana vs. Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss
* FTR vs. Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall
More Trending Stories
- Austin Aries Releases Statement on Sexual Misconduct Allegations
- Chris Jericho Reveals He Was Only Paid $750 for WWE Title Match With Dean Ambrose in 2016
- Backstage Notes on Impact Wrestling Handling Removal of Joey Ryan & Michael Elgin Material
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Report That Dusty Rhodes Was Considered For Famous 1996 Great American Bash Powerbomb Spot