Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite and NXT

June 10, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
It’s Wednesday, you know what that means. There are new episodes of both NXT and AEW Dynamite tonight, as NXT comes off of Takeover: In Your House and Dynamite presents a TNT championship match. Tonight’s NXT on USA Network features:

* Adam Cole vs. Dexter Lumis
* Finn Balor vs. Cameron Grimes
* Karrion Kross and Scarlett to appear

Dynamite on TNT will include:

* TNT Championship: Cody (c) vs. Marc Quen
* FTR vs. The Butcher & The Blade
* Colt Cabana vs. Sammy Guevara
* Jake Hager, Santana & Ortiz vs. Best Friends & Orange Cassidy
* Hikaru Shida & Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose & Penelope Ford
* Chris Jericho returns to commentary

