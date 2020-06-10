wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite and NXT
June 10, 2020 | Posted by
It’s Wednesday, you know what that means. There are new episodes of both NXT and AEW Dynamite tonight, as NXT comes off of Takeover: In Your House and Dynamite presents a TNT championship match. Tonight’s NXT on USA Network features:
* Adam Cole vs. Dexter Lumis
* Finn Balor vs. Cameron Grimes
* Karrion Kross and Scarlett to appear
Dynamite on TNT will include:
* TNT Championship: Cody (c) vs. Marc Quen
* FTR vs. The Butcher & The Blade
* Colt Cabana vs. Sammy Guevara
* Jake Hager, Santana & Ortiz vs. Best Friends & Orange Cassidy
* Hikaru Shida & Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose & Penelope Ford
* Chris Jericho returns to commentary
More Trending Stories
- Update On If WWE Is Planning Randy Orton vs. Tommaso Ciampa Feud
- Erick Rowan Discusses WWE Pitching A Demolition Style Look For He & Brodie Lee, How They Responded
- Chris Jericho Says Owen Hart’s Spirit Lives on in AEW, Doesn’t Think Owen Should Go Into WWE Hall of Fame
- Matt Riddle on How The BroserWeights Were Going to Defend Their Tag Titles for WrestleMania Weekend, How He Hoped Angle Would Cost Him the Cage Fight