Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite and NXT

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means. There are new episodes of both NXT and AEW Dynamite tonight, as NXT comes off of Takeover: In Your House and Dynamite presents a TNT championship match. Tonight’s NXT on USA Network features:

* Adam Cole vs. Dexter Lumis

* Finn Balor vs. Cameron Grimes

* Karrion Kross and Scarlett to appear

Dynamite on TNT will include:

* TNT Championship: Cody (c) vs. Marc Quen

* FTR vs. The Butcher & The Blade

* Colt Cabana vs. Sammy Guevara

* Jake Hager, Santana & Ortiz vs. Best Friends & Orange Cassidy

* Hikaru Shida & Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose & Penelope Ford

* Chris Jericho returns to commentary