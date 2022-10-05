Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Anniversary Episode

Tonight is the three-year anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite, and several matches were announced for the show. As a reminder, Dynamite will run fifteen minutes longer than usual tonight. The show includes:

* AEW TNT Championship: Wardlow (c) vs. Brian Cage

* Bryan Danielson & Daniel Garcia vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara

* Toni Storm, Athena & Willow Nightingale vs. Penelope Ford, Serena Deeb & Jamie Hayter

* MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Hangman Page vs. Rush

* Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal

* Luchasaurus in action

* The Acclaimed celebrate National Scissoring Day