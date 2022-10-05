wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Anniversary Episode
Tonight is the three-year anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite, and several matches were announced for the show. As a reminder, Dynamite will run fifteen minutes longer than usual tonight. The show includes:
* AEW TNT Championship: Wardlow (c) vs. Brian Cage
* Bryan Danielson & Daniel Garcia vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara
* Toni Storm, Athena & Willow Nightingale vs. Penelope Ford, Serena Deeb & Jamie Hayter
* MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta
* Hangman Page vs. Rush
* Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal
* Luchasaurus in action
* The Acclaimed celebrate National Scissoring Day
TOMORROW!
It’s Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
3 Year Anniversary Show
LIVE on @TBSNetwork at 8pm ET/7pm CT – with a BONUS 15 mins; adjust your DVR so you don't miss any action! pic.twitter.com/pnSQxgDBMQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 5, 2022
