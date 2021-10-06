wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Anniversary Episode
October 6, 2021 | Posted by
The second anniversary of AEW Dynamite is tonight (technically four days ago) and they are celebrating with a big episode. The lineup includes:
* AEW TNT Championship: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Bobby Fish
* Casino Ladder Match for shot at AEW World Title: Jon Moxley vs. Andrade el Idolo vs. PAC vs. Lance Archer vs. Matt Hardy vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Joker Mystery Entrant
* The Elite (Kenny Omega, Adam Cole & The Young Bucks) vs. Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage & Jurassic Express
* Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb
