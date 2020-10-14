Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Anniversary Show and NXT

Both NXT and AEW Dynamite have new episodes tonight, with Dynamite celebrating their one year anniversary with all titles on the line. That lineup includes:

* AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Lance Archer

* AEW Women’s Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Big Swole

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Best Friends

* AEW TNT Championship: Cody (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

* Miro & Kip Sabian vs. TBD

* MJF makes a ‘huge announcement’

And here’s the lineup for NXT:

* Toni Storm to make appearance

* NXT North American Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Dexter Lumis

* Winners Get NXT Tag Team Title Shot: Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch vs. Bobby Fish & Roderick Strong