Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Anniversary Show and NXT

October 14, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Both NXT and AEW Dynamite have new episodes tonight, with Dynamite celebrating their one year anniversary with all titles on the line. That lineup includes:

* AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Lance Archer
* AEW Women’s Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Big Swole
* AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Best Friends
* AEW TNT Championship: Cody (c) vs. Orange Cassidy
* Miro & Kip Sabian vs. TBD
* MJF makes a ‘huge announcement’

And here’s the lineup for NXT:

* Toni Storm to make appearance
* NXT North American Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Dexter Lumis
* Winners Get NXT Tag Team Title Shot: Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch vs. Bobby Fish & Roderick Strong

