Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Beach Break

All Elite Wrestling will present a special ‘Beach Break’ themed edition of AEW Dynamite tonight from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland. It airs on TBS at 8 PM ET. The lineup includes:

* Ladder Match for AEW TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Sammy Guevara (interim champ)

* Lights Out Match: Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy

* The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Santana & Ortiz) vs. 2point0 & Daniel Garcia

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Red Velvet

* Britt Baker to speak

* CM Punk to speak