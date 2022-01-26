wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Beach Break
All Elite Wrestling will present a special ‘Beach Break’ themed edition of AEW Dynamite tonight from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland. It airs on TBS at 8 PM ET. The lineup includes:
* Ladder Match for AEW TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Sammy Guevara (interim champ)
* Lights Out Match: Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy
* The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Santana & Ortiz) vs. 2point0 & Daniel Garcia
* Leyla Hirsch vs. Red Velvet
* Britt Baker to speak
* CM Punk to speak