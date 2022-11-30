wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Bryan Danielson vs. Dax Harwood
November 30, 2022 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS, with several matches already announced:
* Best Of Seven Match Three: The Elite (0-2) vs. Death Triangle (2-0)
* Bryan Danielson vs. Dax Harwood
* Willow Nightingale vs. Anna Jay A.S.
* Jade Cargill’s TBS Championship Celebration
* We’ll hear from MJF
