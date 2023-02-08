Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Championship Fight Night

All Elite Wrestling will present a new edition of AEW Dynamite tonight, which has been dubbed ‘Championship Fight Night’. It will include the following:

* AEW World Trios Championship: The Elite (c) vs. Top Flight & AR Fox

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Acclaimed (c) vs. The Gunns

* AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Match: Jamie Hayter vs. The Bunny

* AEW World Title Eliminator Match: MJF vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* RUSH vs. Bryan Danielson

* Ricky Starks runs the Garcia-Guevara Gauntlet