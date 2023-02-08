wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Championship Fight Night

February 8, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite 2-8-23 Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new edition of AEW Dynamite tonight, which has been dubbed ‘Championship Fight Night’. It will include the following:

* AEW World Trios Championship: The Elite (c) vs. Top Flight & AR Fox
* AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Acclaimed (c) vs. The Gunns
* AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Match: Jamie Hayter vs. The Bunny
* AEW World Title Eliminator Match: MJF vs. Konosuke Takeshita
* RUSH vs. Bryan Danielson
* Ricky Starks runs the Garcia-Guevara Gauntlet

