Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Championship Fight Night
February 8, 2023 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new edition of AEW Dynamite tonight, which has been dubbed ‘Championship Fight Night’. It will include the following:
* AEW World Trios Championship: The Elite (c) vs. Top Flight & AR Fox
* AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Acclaimed (c) vs. The Gunns
* AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Match: Jamie Hayter vs. The Bunny
* AEW World Title Eliminator Match: MJF vs. Konosuke Takeshita
* RUSH vs. Bryan Danielson
* Ricky Starks runs the Garcia-Guevara Gauntlet
It's #AEWDynamite Championship Fight Night TONIGHT, LIVE from El Paso TX, at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork! Don't miss it 💥 pic.twitter.com/5uUYHiQ3K1
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 8, 2023
