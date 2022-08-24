Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, with CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World title. Here is the complete lineup:

* AEW World Championship Unification Match: CM Punk (lineal champion) vs. Jon Moxley (interim champion)

* AEW Trios Tournament: Will Ospreay & Aussie Open vs. Death Triangle

* Jay Lethal vs. Dax Harwood

* Britt Baker vs. KiLynn King

* Billy Gunn vs. Colten Gunn

* Ricky Starks to speak

* Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia to face off