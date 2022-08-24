wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley
August 24, 2022 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, with CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World title. Here is the complete lineup:
* AEW World Championship Unification Match: CM Punk (lineal champion) vs. Jon Moxley (interim champion)
* AEW Trios Tournament: Will Ospreay & Aussie Open vs. Death Triangle
* Jay Lethal vs. Dax Harwood
* Britt Baker vs. KiLynn King
* Billy Gunn vs. Colten Gunn
* Ricky Starks to speak
* Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia to face off