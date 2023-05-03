wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Double or Nothing Main Event Will Be Decided
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, where the main event for Double or Nothing will be announced. MJF and Sammy Guevara will face Jack Perry and Darby Allin. If MJF and Guevara win, they will face each other for the AEW World title at the PPV. If Perry and Allin win, it will be a four-way. The lineup includes:
* Four Pillars Tag Match: MJF & Sammy Guevara vs. Jack Perry & Darby Allin
* Orange Cassidy, Adam Cole, Roderick Strong & Bandido vs. The Jericho Appreciation Society
* Saraya vs. Willow Nightingale
* Ricky Starks vs. Juice Robinson
* We’ll hear from the Elite
* Tres De Mayo Trios Battle Royal: Lucha Brothers & El Hijo del Vikingo; The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass; The Dark Order; QT Marshall, Aaron Solo & Powerhouse Hobbs; The Butcher, The Blade & Kip Sabian; Tony Nese, Ari Daivari & Josh Woods
TONIGHT! It's #AEWDynamite LIVE from the @CFGBankArena in Baltimore at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @tbsnetwork; do not miss it 😤 pic.twitter.com/Enk3ygDHF5
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 3, 2023
