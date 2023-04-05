Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: FTR Put Their Careers On The Line

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight which will feature FTR vs. The Gunns for the tag team titles. If FTR do not win the titles, they lose their AEW careers. The full lineup includes:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship vs. AEW Careers: The Gunns (c) vs. FTR

* AEW World Trios Championship: The House of Black (c) vs. Best Friends & Orange Cassidy

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Riho

* FTW Championship: HOOK (c) vs. Ethan Page

* Sammy Guevara vs. Komander

* Juice Robinson vs. Ricky Starks

* Tony Khan has a very important announcement

* We celebrate MJF Day

* We’ll hear from Blackpool Combat Club

* The Acclaimed give their answer to the JAS