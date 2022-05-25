wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Go-Home Show Before Double or Nothing
All Elite Wrestling will present the last AEW Dynamite before this year’s Double or Nothing PPV tonight in Las Vegas. The lineup includes:
* Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Semifinal: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Samoa Joe
* Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Semifinal: Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm
* ROH Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Roppongi Vice
* Steel Cage Match, MJF as Guest Referee: Shawn Spears vs. Wardlow
* Jungle Boy vs. Ricky Starks vs. Swerve Strickland
* Hangman Page and CM Punk go face-to-face
* We’ll hear from Thunder Rosa
#AEWDynamite 3 Year #AEWDoN Anniversary TONIGHT 8/7c on TBS!
–#Hangman/@CMPunk face-to-face
–#OwenHart Semifinals:
#ToniStorm v #BrittBaker;@SamoaJoe v @KORcombat
-ROH Tag Title #FTR v #RPGVice
-Steel Cage w/ MJF as ref #ShawnSpears v #Wardlow
–#JungleBoy v #Swerve v #Starks pic.twitter.com/qyDSXrOE9E
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 25, 2022
