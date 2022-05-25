wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Go-Home Show Before Double or Nothing

May 25, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present the last AEW Dynamite before this year’s Double or Nothing PPV tonight in Las Vegas. The lineup includes:

* Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Semifinal: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Samoa Joe
* Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Semifinal: Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm
* ROH Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Roppongi Vice
* Steel Cage Match, MJF as Guest Referee: Shawn Spears vs. Wardlow
* Jungle Boy vs. Ricky Starks vs. Swerve Strickland
* Hangman Page and CM Punk go face-to-face
* We’ll hear from Thunder Rosa

