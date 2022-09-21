Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam: Five Title Matches

All Elite Wresting will air their annual Dynamite Grand Slam event tonight from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. The show features five title matches, including one to crown a new AEW World Champion. Here’s the full lineup:

* AEW World Championship Tournament Finals: Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson

* AEW Tag Team Championship: Swerve in Our Glory (c) vs. The Acclaimed

* AEW Interim Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Britt Baker vs. Athena vs. Serena Deeb

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship: PAC (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

* ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Chris Jericho