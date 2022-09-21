wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam: Five Title Matches
All Elite Wresting will air their annual Dynamite Grand Slam event tonight from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. The show features five title matches, including one to crown a new AEW World Champion. Here’s the full lineup:
* AEW World Championship Tournament Finals: Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson
* AEW Tag Team Championship: Swerve in Our Glory (c) vs. The Acclaimed
* AEW Interim Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Britt Baker vs. Athena vs. Serena Deeb
* AEW All-Atlantic Championship: PAC (c) vs. Orange Cassidy
* ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Chris Jericho
Tomorrow’s AEW Grand Slam in New York City is now officially the highest grossing event in @AEWonTV history!
Tickets: https://t.co/OiBo4XzF5P & @ticketmaster
Don’t miss Grand Slam on tv TOMORROW live on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on TBS + part 2 Friday Night #AEWRampage on TNT https://t.co/X9sT6FaWNn pic.twitter.com/TQY3BNKpbG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 20, 2022
