Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam

All Elite Wrestling will run a special episode of AEW Dynamite tonight in front of its largest crowd ever at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. The special is called “Dynamite Grand Slam” and includes the following:

* Bryan Danielson vs. Kenny Omega

* AEW Women’s Championship: Britt Baker (c) vs. Ruby Soho

* Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black

* MJF vs. Brian Pillman Jr

* Sting & Darby Allin vs. FTR

* CM Punk to speak live