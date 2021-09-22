wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam

September 22, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Grand Slam

All Elite Wrestling will run a special episode of AEW Dynamite tonight in front of its largest crowd ever at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. The special is called “Dynamite Grand Slam” and includes the following:

* Bryan Danielson vs. Kenny Omega
* AEW Women’s Championship: Britt Baker (c) vs. Ruby Soho
* Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black
* MJF vs. Brian Pillman Jr
* Sting & Darby Allin vs. FTR
* CM Punk to speak live

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading