Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Hair vs. Hair, Ladder Match, More

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight with the ‘Road Rager’ theme returning. It will include several stipulation matches and a title match.

* Ladder Match for AEW Tag Team Titles: Jurassic Express (c) vs. The Young Bucks

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Qualifying Match: Ethan Page vs. Miro

* Hair vs. Hair: Chris Jericho vs. Ortiz

* Dax Harwood vs. Will Ospreay

* Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm

* Wardlow vs. 20 Plaintiffs

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Jon Moxley go face-to-face