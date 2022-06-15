wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Hair vs. Hair, Ladder Match, More

June 15, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Chris Jericho vs. Ortiz Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight with the ‘Road Rager’ theme returning. It will include several stipulation matches and a title match.

* Ladder Match for AEW Tag Team Titles: Jurassic Express (c) vs. The Young Bucks
* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Qualifying Match: Ethan Page vs. Miro
* Hair vs. Hair: Chris Jericho vs. Ortiz
* Dax Harwood vs. Will Ospreay
* Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm
* Wardlow vs. 20 Plaintiffs
* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Jon Moxley go face-to-face

