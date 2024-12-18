Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which is their Holiday Bash edition of the show. The lineup includes:

* AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Will Ospreay (6 pts) vs. Darby Allin (3 pts)

* AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match: Shelton Benjamin (3 pts) vs. The Beast Mortos (0 pts)

* TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Anna Jay

* Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta & PAC vs. Orange Cassidy, Hangman Page, and Jay White

* Nick Wayne & Christian Cage vs. HOOK & Katsuyori Shibata

* FTR to speak

* We’ll hear from MJF