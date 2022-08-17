Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Includes 2 out of 3 Falls Match

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which includes a two-out-of-three falls match. That match features Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia, with Ricky Steamboat as the special guest timekeeper. Here’s the lineup:

* Best 2 out of 3 Falls: Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia

* AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Andrade el Idolo, Rush & Dragon Lee vs. The Young Bucks & Mystery Partner

* Toni Storm vs. KiLynn King

* The Varsity Blonds vs. The Gunn Club