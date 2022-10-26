wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Includes A World Title Match

October 26, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which will include a match for the AEW World title. The lineup includes:

* AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Penta El Zero M
* #1 Contenders to AEW World Tag Team Titles: FTR vs. Swerve in Our Glory
* Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara
* Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli
* Riho vs. Jamie Hayter
* MJF to speak

