wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Includes A World Title Match
October 26, 2022 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which will include a match for the AEW World title. The lineup includes:
* AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Penta El Zero M
* #1 Contenders to AEW World Tag Team Titles: FTR vs. Swerve in Our Glory
* Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara
* Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli
* Riho vs. Jamie Hayter
* MJF to speak
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Working On Plans For 30th Anniversary Raw
- Shawn Michaels Addresses Reports of Heat With The Rock, Talks Making Amends When He Came Back in 2002
- Wardlow on How the Locker Room Atmosphere Has Improved Backstage in AEW
- Bret Hart on How He Wanted to Dye His Hair Pink and Style It in a Mohawk