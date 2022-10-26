Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Includes A World Title Match

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which will include a match for the AEW World title. The lineup includes:

* AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Penta El Zero M

* #1 Contenders to AEW World Tag Team Titles: FTR vs. Swerve in Our Glory

* Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara

* Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli

* Riho vs. Jamie Hayter

* MJF to speak