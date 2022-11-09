Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Includes Best Two out of Three Falls Match

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS tonight, featuring a best two-out-of-three falls match. Sammy Guevara will take on Bryan Danielson after losing to him a few weeks ago. The lineup includes:

* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament First Round Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page

* 2 Out Of 3 Falls Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara

* The Acclaimed & FTR vs. Swerve In Our Glory & The Gunns

* Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue

* Saraya and Britt Baker face-to-face

* Jon Moxley speaks

* We’ll hear from MJF