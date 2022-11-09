wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Includes Best Two out of Three Falls Match

November 9, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Sammy Guevara vs. Bryan Danielson Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS tonight, featuring a best two-out-of-three falls match. Sammy Guevara will take on Bryan Danielson after losing to him a few weeks ago. The lineup includes:

* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament First Round Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page
2 Out Of 3 Falls Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara
* The Acclaimed & FTR vs. Swerve In Our Glory & The Gunns
* Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue
* Saraya and Britt Baker face-to-face
* Jon Moxley speaks
* We’ll hear from MJF

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading