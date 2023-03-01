Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Includes Face of the Revolution Ladder Match

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which featues the Face of the Revolution ladder match. The winner will get a shot at the TNT Champion. The lineup includes:

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Big Bill

* FTW Championship: HOOK (c) vs. Matt Hardy

* Face of the Revolution Ladder Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Ortiz vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. AR Fox vs. Action Andretti vs. Komander

* Toni Storm vs. Riho

* Casino Tag Team Battle Royale: Winners Get Final Spot In Fatal 4-Way at Revolution

* We’ll hear from MJF and Bryan Danielson