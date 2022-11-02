Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Includes Four Title Matches

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which will include four title matches. The show features:

* ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. TBD

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Luchasaurus vs. Rey Fenix

* ROH TV Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Brian Cage

* AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Marina Shafir

* AEW World Title Eliminator Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Lee Moriarty

* Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal

* Daddy Ass’ Birthday Bash

* Renee Paquette sits down with Britt Baker and Saraya