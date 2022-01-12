wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Includes Interim TNT Title Match
January 12, 2022 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS, which will feature an interim TNT title match. The full lineup includes:
* Interim TNT Championship: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Daniel Garcia
* CM Punk vs. Wardlow
* Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dante Martin
More Trending Stories
- Kenny Omega Issues Apology To Jim Cornette Over Recent Twitter Comments, Cornette Responds
- Killer Kross Recalls Decision To Sign With WWE, Jokes He’d ‘Still Be Wrestling’ Had He Joined AEW
- Hulk Hogan Earns Criticism For Comment About Betty White, Bob Saget & Sidney Poitier’s Deaths
- Update On Drew McIntyre Following Reported Neck Issues