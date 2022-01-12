wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Includes Interim TNT Title Match

January 12, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS, which will feature an interim TNT title match. The full lineup includes:

* Interim TNT Championship: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Daniel Garcia
* CM Punk vs. Wardlow
* Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dante Martin

