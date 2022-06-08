Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Includes Interim World Title Matches

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which will feature multiple matches to decide the interim AEW World Champion. There will be a battle royal to start the show, and the winner of that faces Jon Moxley in the main event. The winner of that will face the winner of Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hirooki Goto (from NJPW Dominion) at Forbidden Door to crown the interim champion. The lineup includes:

* AEW Interim World Championship Eliminator Series: Jon Moxley vs. Battle Royal Winner

* Hangman Page vs. David Finlay

* Battle Royal To Determine Jon Moxley’s opponent in main event