wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Includes Two Title Matches

March 8, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW DYnamite Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which will feature two title matches. The lineup includes:

* AEW TNT Championship: Wardlow (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jay Lethal
* Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue
* AR Fox & Top Flight vs. Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia & Sammy Guevara
* John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli
* We’ll hear from Hangman Adam Page

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading