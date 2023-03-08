Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Includes Two Title Matches

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which will feature two title matches. The lineup includes:

* AEW TNT Championship: Wardlow (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jay Lethal

* Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue

* AR Fox & Top Flight vs. Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia & Sammy Guevara

* John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli

* We’ll hear from Hangman Adam Page