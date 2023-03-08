wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Includes Two Title Matches
March 8, 2023 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which will feature two title matches. The lineup includes:
* AEW TNT Championship: Wardlow (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jay Lethal
* Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue
* AR Fox & Top Flight vs. Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia & Sammy Guevara
* John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli
* We’ll hear from Hangman Adam Page
More Trending Stories
- More On MLW’s Amended Lawsuit Against WWE, Details On Alleged Talent Tampering
- More Backstage Details on Vince McMahon at WWE Raw, Reactions to His Return, His New Mustache
- Backstage Update on This Year’s WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony
- Seth Rollins on When He Realized His Current Character Had Gotten Over