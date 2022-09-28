wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Includes Two Title Matches
September 28, 2022 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS, which will include two title matches. Announced so far:
* ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bandido
* AEW Interim Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Serena Deeb
* AEW World Title Eliminator: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Juice Robinson
* Chris Jericho Championship Celebration
* Saraya to speak
* MJF to appear
#AEWDynamite is TONIGHT LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork
-AEW World Title Eliminator @JonMoxley v Juice Robinson
-ROH World Title @IAmJericho v @bandidowrestler
-AEW Interim Women’s World Title Toni Storm v @SerenaDeeb
-We hear from @Saraya
–@The_MJF appears LIVE pic.twitter.com/XRBDMwyMlV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 28, 2022
