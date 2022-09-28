wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Includes Two Title Matches

September 28, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS, which will include two title matches. Announced so far:

* ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bandido
* AEW Interim Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Serena Deeb
* AEW World Title Eliminator: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Juice Robinson
* Chris Jericho Championship Celebration
* Saraya to speak
* MJF to appear

