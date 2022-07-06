wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Interim World Title On The Line
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, with the interim AEW World title on the line. The lineup includes:
* Interim AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brody King
* Street Fight for AEW TNT Championship: Scorpio Sky (c) vs. Wardlow
* Thunder Rosa & Toni Storm vs. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir
* Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. The Butcher and The Blade
* Christian Cage & Luchasaurus to appear.
#AEWDynamite is LIVE TONIGHT 8pm ET/7pm CT/8pm PT on TBS
–#AEW Interim World Title #JonMoxley v #BrodyKing
-Street Fight for TNT Title #ScorpioSky v #Wardlow
–#ThunderStorm v #NylaRose+#MarinaShafir
–#TheButcherAndTheBlade v #KeithLee+#Swerve
–#ChristianCage+#Luchasaurus LIVE pic.twitter.com/RiytQZbnw0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 6, 2022
