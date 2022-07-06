wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Interim World Title On The Line

July 6, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, with the interim AEW World title on the line. The lineup includes:

* Interim AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brody King
* Street Fight for AEW TNT Championship: Scorpio Sky (c) vs. Wardlow
* Thunder Rosa & Toni Storm vs. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir
* Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. The Butcher and The Blade
* Christian Cage & Luchasaurus to appear.

