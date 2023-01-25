Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Jay Briscoe Tribute Match and More

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which will include a tribute match for Jay Briscoe. The lineup features:

* Jay Briscoe Tribute Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal

* AEW TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. Buddy Matthews

* Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho

* Ethan Page & Matt Hardy vs. Jack Perry & HOOK

* Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Ricky Starks & Action Andretti

* Bryan Danielson vs. Brian Cage

* Family Therapy w/ The Acclaimed and the Gunns