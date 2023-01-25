wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Jay Briscoe Tribute Match and More
January 25, 2023 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which will include a tribute match for Jay Briscoe. The lineup features:
* Jay Briscoe Tribute Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal
* AEW TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. Buddy Matthews
* Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho
* Ethan Page & Matt Hardy vs. Jack Perry & HOOK
* Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Ricky Starks & Action Andretti
* Bryan Danielson vs. Brian Cage
* Family Therapy w/ The Acclaimed and the Gunns
