Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Kyle O’Reilly Makes In-Ring Debut

All Elite Wrestling will present their special ‘New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite tonight, with Kyle O’Reilly’s in-ring debut. He will team with Adam Cole and Bobby Fish against Orange Cassidy and the Best Friends. The lineup includes:

* AEW TBS Championship Tournament: Jade Cargill vs. Thunder Rosa

* Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish vs. Orange Cassidy, Trent & Chuck Taylor

* Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz vs. 2point0 & Daniel Garcia

* Jim Ross returns