Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Kyle O’Reilly Makes In-Ring Debut
December 29, 2021
All Elite Wrestling will present their special ‘New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite tonight, with Kyle O’Reilly’s in-ring debut. He will team with Adam Cole and Bobby Fish against Orange Cassidy and the Best Friends. The lineup includes:
* AEW TBS Championship Tournament: Jade Cargill vs. Thunder Rosa
* Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish vs. Orange Cassidy, Trent & Chuck Taylor
* Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz vs. 2point0 & Daniel Garcia
* Jim Ross returns