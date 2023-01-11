Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Ladder Match, Hangman vs. Mox, More

All Elite Wrestling will run a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight in Los Angeles with a huge card for The Forum. The lineup includes:

* Ladder Match for AEW Trios Championship: Death Triangle (c) (3-3) vs. The Elite (3-3) (Match 7 of Best of 7 Series)

* Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley

* Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Saraya & Toni Storm

* Bryan Danielson vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* Jack Perry & HOOK vs. Big Bill & Lee Moriarty

* We’ll hear from the JAS