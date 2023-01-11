wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Ladder Match, Hangman vs. Mox, More

January 11, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite 1-11-23 Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will run a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight in Los Angeles with a huge card for The Forum. The lineup includes:

* Ladder Match for AEW Trios Championship: Death Triangle (c) (3-3) vs. The Elite (3-3) (Match 7 of Best of 7 Series)
* Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley
* Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Saraya & Toni Storm
* Bryan Danielson vs. Konosuke Takeshita
* Jack Perry & HOOK vs. Big Bill & Lee Moriarty
* We’ll hear from the JAS

