Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Mixed Tag Team Match Headlines

May 31, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, the first after Double or Nothing this past Sunday. The lineup includes:

* Adam Cole & Britt Baker vs. Chris Jericho & Saraya
* Tony Khan has an announcement about Collision
* We’ll hear from Konosuke Takeshita & Don Callis

AEW Dynamite, Joseph Lee

