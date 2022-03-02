wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, New Match Announced
All Elite Wrestling will present the final episode of AEW Dynamite before the Revolution PPV, with a new match added to tonight’s card. That will see Mercedes Martinez and Thunder Rosa team up against Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. Here’s the lineup:
* Hangman Page, John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Adam Cole & reDRagon
* Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Thunder Rosa & Mercedes Martinez
* Casino Tag Royale For A Shot at AEW World Tag Team Titles
* Tony Khan has a big announcement
After chaos erupted at the contract signing for the #AEW Women’s World Title on #AEWRampage, champ Dr. @realbrittbaker & @jmehytr will now face @thunderrosa22 & @RealMMartinez in a tag team bout TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite LIVE at 8/7c on TBS before the title match at #AEWRevolution! pic.twitter.com/dl3YUzR2xI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2022
