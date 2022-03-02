Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, New Match Announced

All Elite Wrestling will present the final episode of AEW Dynamite before the Revolution PPV, with a new match added to tonight’s card. That will see Mercedes Martinez and Thunder Rosa team up against Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. Here’s the lineup:

* Hangman Page, John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Adam Cole & reDRagon

* Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Thunder Rosa & Mercedes Martinez

* Casino Tag Royale For A Shot at AEW World Tag Team Titles

* Tony Khan has a big announcement