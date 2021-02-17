Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, NXT and MLW Fusion – Match Added To Dynamite

It’s Wednesday and that means three new episodes of content from AEW, NXT and MLW, with AEW adding a new match to tonight’s episode of Dynamite. It was announced that Orange Cassidy will face Luther. Originally, Luther, along with Serpentico and TH2, were set to face Private Party, Matt Hardy and Hangman Page. However Private Party and Serpentico have been dropped from the match. Luther will face Cassidy and TH2 will face Page and Hardy. That lineup includes:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. Santana and Ortiz

* Women’s Title Elimination Tournament Match: Serena Deeb vs. Riho

* Hangman Page & Matt Hardy vs. The Hybrid2

* FTR vs. Matt and Mike Sydal

* Jon Moxley, Lance Archer, & Rey Fenix vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher & The Blade

* Orange Cassidy vs. Luther

* Sting calls out Team Taz

TONIGHT two of the most unpredictable wrestlers in the world @orangecassidy and @KillLutherKill clash LIVE on #AEWDynamite! Join us @dailysplace by picking up your tickets at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq or watch tonight, and every Wednesday at 8/7c on @tntdrama. pic.twitter.com/MOGywf6DD2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 17, 2021

– WWE NXT will feature:

* Fallout from NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day

* Santos Escobar vs. Karrion Kross

– Finally, MLW will present Filthy Island, with the following matches:

* Aztec Jungle Fight: Mil Muertes vs. Savio Vega

* No Holds Barred: Low Ki vs. King Mo

* Dominic Garrini vs. Mauna Loa

* Rocky Romero vs. Gringo Loco