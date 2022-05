Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Owen Hart Tournament Continues

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, as the Owen Hart tournaments continue for the men and women. The lineup includes:

* Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Semifinal: Adam Cole vs. Jeff Hardy

* Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Samoa Joe vs. JOKER

* Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Britt Baker vs. JOKER

* Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Rey Fenix

* Hangman Page vs. Konosuke Takeshita (with CM Punk on commentary)

* Chris Jericho and William Regal go face-to-face

* Wardlow takes 10 lashes from MJF