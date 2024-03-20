Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite & Rampage

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, as well as AEW Rampage, which airs live after Dynamite. Rampage has a special time this week due to TNT’s coverage of the NCAA March Madness tournament. The lineup includes:

Dynamite

* I Quit Match for TNT Championship: Christian Cage (c) vs. Adam Copeland

* AEW Continental Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada

* Toni Storm & Mariah May vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Thunder Rosa

* Chris Jericho vs. HOOK

* We’ll hear from Mercedes Mone

Rampage

* AEW World Tag Team Title Tournament: Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Kyle Fletcher

* Street Fight: Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart & Skye Blue