Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Roderick Strong vs. Chris Jericho
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, with grudge matches, a special announcement and more. The lineup includes:
* Falls Count Anywhere: Chris Jericho vs. Roderick Strong (Adam Cole and JAS are banned from the building)
* Ricky Starks vs. Jay White
* Jack Perry vs. RUSH
* The Outcasts vs. Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter & Hikaru Shida
* Sammy Guevara in action
* We’ll hear from Don Callis
* Tony Khan has an announcement
