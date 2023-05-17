Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Roderick Strong vs. Chris Jericho

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, with grudge matches, a special announcement and more. The lineup includes:

* Falls Count Anywhere: Chris Jericho vs. Roderick Strong (Adam Cole and JAS are banned from the building)

* Ricky Starks vs. Jay White

* Jack Perry vs. RUSH

* The Outcasts vs. Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter & Hikaru Shida

* Sammy Guevara in action

* We’ll hear from Don Callis

* Tony Khan has an announcement