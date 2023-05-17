wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Roderick Strong vs. Chris Jericho

May 17, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite 5-17-23 Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, with grudge matches, a special announcement and more. The lineup includes:

* Falls Count Anywhere: Chris Jericho vs. Roderick Strong (Adam Cole and JAS are banned from the building)
* Ricky Starks vs. Jay White
* Jack Perry vs. RUSH
* The Outcasts vs. Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter & Hikaru Shida
* Sammy Guevara in action
* We’ll hear from Don Callis
* Tony Khan has an announcement

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading