Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: ROH Women’s Title On The Line

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, with the ROH Women’s title on the line. There will also be two qualifying matches for the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament. The show will include:

* ROH Women’s Championship: Deonna Purazzo (c) vs. Mercedes Martinez (interim champion)

* Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Qualifier: Jeff Hardy vs. Bobby Fish

* Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Qualifier: Rey Fenix vs. Dante Martin

* The Blackpool Combat Club vs. Angelico, The Butcher & The Blade

* Wardlow vs. TBD

* Chris Jericho vs. Santana

* The Varsity Blonds to call out the House of Black