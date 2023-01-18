Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: TNT Title on the Line

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which includes a match for the TNT Championship. The lineup features:

* AEW TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. KUSHIDA

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jay Lethal

* Bryan Danielson vs. Bandido

* The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight

* Jake Hager vs. Ricky Starks

* Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightingale

* Hangman Page to talk with Renee Paquette