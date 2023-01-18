wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: TNT Title on the Line
January 18, 2023 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which includes a match for the TNT Championship. The lineup features:
* AEW TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. KUSHIDA
* AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jay Lethal
* Bryan Danielson vs. Bandido
* The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight
* Jake Hager vs. Ricky Starks
* Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightingale
* Hangman Page to talk with Renee Paquette
