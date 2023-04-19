wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: TNT Title On the Line

April 19, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight from Pittsburgh, with a TNT title match announced. It will be live on both the East and West Coasts tonight. The lineup includes:

* AEW TNT Championship: Powerhouse Hobbs (c) vs. Wardlow
* Jay White vs. Komander
* The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. Daddy Magic, Cool Hand Ang & Jake Hager
* Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm & Ruby Soho
* FTR to speak
* We’ll hear from the Elite
* Adam Cole and Chris Jericho have a confrontation

