wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: TNT Title On The Line
February 16, 2022 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS, which will feature a TNT title match and more. The lineup includes:
* AEW TNT Championship: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Darby Allin
* Face of the Revolution Ladder Match qualifier: Wardlow vs. Max Caster
* No Disqualifications: Mercedes Martinez vs. Thunder Rosa
* Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. Santana & Ortiz
* Bryan Danielson vs. Lee Moriarty
* CM Punk to reveal time, place and rules for rematch vs. MJF
