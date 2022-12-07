Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Two Title Matches and More

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which will include two title matches. The lineup features:

* AEW TNT Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Darby Allin

* AEW Tag Team Championship: The Acclaimed (c) vs. FTR

* Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal: Jack Perry, Dalton Castle, Matt Hardy, Ethan Page, Ricky Starks, Brian Cage, Shawn Dean, More Competitors TBA

* Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Jake Hager & Daniel Garcia

* Jade Cargill & The Baddies vs. Kiera Hogan, Madison Rayne & Skye Blue

* MJF to speak

* Jon Moxley to speak

* Tony Schiavone has sit down interview with Jamie Hayter