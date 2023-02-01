wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Two Title Matches, Hangman vs. Moxley III
February 1, 2023 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which includes two title matches and more. The lineup features:
* AEW TNT Championship, No Holds Barred: Darby Allin (c) vs. Samoa Joe
* AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Red Velvet
* Hangman Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley
* Bryan Danielson vs. Timothy Thatcher
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Brian Cage
* The Acclaimed in tag team action.
TONIGHT! #AEWDynamite is LIVE from Dayton OH, at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork 💥 pic.twitter.com/iyTOBsrt5V
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 1, 2023
